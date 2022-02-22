Barely a week after the tragic demise of former Zimbabwe international Charles Yohane in neighboring South Africa, local football was plunged into grief after another fdootball player Donald Mwalajila was shot dead in Cape Town last Saturday.

Donald (29), who is a former Dynamos youth player, is also brother to former Warriors star Cuthbert Mwalajila.

He was 29.

“Donny left home on Saturday but never returned. We started looking for him the next day, we saw his car parked on the edge of the road. It was locked but he wasn’t in it. We then made a report to the police. On Monday, we were told his body had been found, we went to the nearby mortuary and it was there. He had no form of identification on him, but we managed to identify his body”, close friend to the late soccer player was quoted by Soccer24 as saying.

His demise comes in the wake of Yohane’s death, under almost the same circumstances in a Soweto hijack.

Yohane, who died aged 48 was hijacked and kidnapped and later killed by the hijackers.

His body was discovered on Monday in Mzimhlophe, Soweto.

He was on the ranks of Harare side, Caps United in Zimbabwe, before his quest for the so-called greener pastures in South Africa, saw him playing for African Wanderers, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and FC AK.

A legend at Wits, Yohane holds the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

The left-back later became the coach for Bidvest Wits’s developmental side.

However, he suffered heartbreak when Wits sold their franchise to TTM.

Charles Yohane was a member of the Zimbabwe Warriors team, which made history by qualifying for the 2004 African Nations Cup, the first time Zimbabwe had qualified for the continental tournament. He also participated at the 2006 African Nations Cup and received 23 caps for the Warriors.

Additional Reporting: Zwnews