The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against crossing flooded rivers.

This follows an incident which happened on 21/02/22 at around 1700 hours, when a Toyota Hilux D4D with 10 passengers on board was swept away in Runde River.

This isis after the driver of the vehicle tried to cross the flooded river at Chilonga Bridge, Chiredzi.

The driver and seven passengers were rescued while three others are still missing.

Four of the rescued victims are admitted at Hippo Valley Medical Centre while four others were treated and discharged.

Zwnews