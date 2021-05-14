The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has warned farmers against the side marketing of grain such as maize and soyabeans, saying these should be sold the GMB and registered contractors only.

GMB says under the recently promulgated Statutory Instruments by the government, soya beans and maize are classified under controlled products and therefore should be treated as such.

In a statement, GMB CEO, Rockie Mutenha said the police and authorised persons shall enforce provisions of the Grain Marketing Act and make sure it is being adhered to.

-Zwnews