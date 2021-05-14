This is the day the Tsvimbo was passed on…. #RegisterToVoteZW folks, only a massive voter turn out will stop rigging! As for Tsvimbo, it was passed on kudhara, let the old man Rest In Peace and stop embarrassing the nation with macabre and morbid stuff!

— Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) May 13, 2021