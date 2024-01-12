Renowned South African DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has found himself at the center of global media attention following a harrowing encounter with severe turbulence during a flight to Argentina on Sunday. The 47-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist is currently recovering at a clinic in Montevideo, where he has been joined by his family.

Black Coffee’s private plane, en route from Florianopolis in Brazil to Mar Del Plata in Argentina for a scheduled performance at Club Mute, was forced to make an emergency landing in Montevideo due to the turbulence.

News outlets from around the world, including USA Today, People, Daily Mail, Metro, Periodico Ibiza, Esquire Middle East, and Billboard, extensively covered the incident, underscoring the global recognition and influence Black Coffee has garnered throughout his career.

An entertainment analyst remarked, “It’s a measure of the global profile that he has created that he now generates such interest from around the world, in good and bad times, and this is massive.” The analyst emphasized Black Coffee’s journey from a boy in Durban to a true global A-lister, attributing his success to hard work, talent refinement, and his groundbreaking Grammy Award win.

Club Mute, in a statement initially released by Argentine media, conveyed the unfortunate news to fans: “Black Coffee regrets to inform you that, as a result of severe air turbulence on his private plane from Florianopolis to Mar del Plata, he had to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport. He suffered severe blows to his body and is currently at a clinic in the same city under observation. We regret to inform you that he will not be at the show today.”

Reports from Argentina indicated that the statement was issued before Black Coffee underwent surgery. The DJ is reportedly receiving top-notch medical care, supported by his team and relatives. Having been performing in Brazil since the beginning of the year, Black Coffee’s brush with danger highlights the global impact of his musical career.