Lodging Mystery: Noringo Star Pistol Found in Hatfield Lodge Room

In a surprising turn of events, a Noringo Star pistol was discovered in a room at a lodge along Masotsha Ndlovu Road in Hatfield last Friday. The room, booked by an unidentified man and woman, became the center of attention when the couple failed to return for their belongings, prompting the lodge owner to alert the police.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, revealed that the investigation to determine the ownership of the firearm is currently underway. The black leather pouch containing the pistol was found on a couch in the room, raising questions about the circumstances leading to its presence.

Mapisa detailed the events, stating that on January 5, an unidentified car dropped off a man and a woman at the lodge around 2:45 pm. After booking the room, the couple left at approximately 3:50 pm. When the room was being cleaned later that day, an employee discovered the pistol in a black pouch on the couch. Despite efforts to return the weapon to its owner by placing it in a staff bedroom, no one came forward to claim it.

Loaded Rifle Unearthed on Manyame River Banks in St Mary’s

In a separate incident that adds to the recent string of firearm discoveries, a loaded rifle was found on the banks of Manyame River in St Mary’s on Saturday. The weapon, discovered by a Nyau dancer while dressing, had been strategically placed between rocks and contained seven rounds.

The circumstances surrounding the presence of the loaded rifle remain unclear, and authorities are working to uncover the origins of the firearm. The discoveries in both Hatfield and St Mary’s raise concerns about the possible illicit activities or dangers associated with firearms being found in unexpected locations, prompting heightened scrutiny from law enforcement.