The world is currently facing a massive dilemma with learning and education. While many countries have dramatically increased access to education, simply being in school isn’t the same as actually being a student. In the world, millions of kids reach adulthood without having even the most basic abilities like estimating the right amount of change, understanding a physician’s prescription, or comprehending the bus schedule, let alone establishing the foundation for a successful career or instructing their children.

If it is delivered well, education – together with the human capital that it generates – is beneficial to both societies and individuals. Education for individuals boosts confidence in themselves and increases possibilities for employment and earning. For a nation, it strengthens institutions within society, fosters long-term economic growth, reduces the rate of poverty, and encourages development.

Change Begins with a Proper Teacher

An increasing amount of evidence suggests that the current learning crisis is, at its root, an issue with teaching. To help students learn, they require excellent teachers. However, many schools don’t pay much focus on what teachers are taught about their work within the school, or in some cases, if they appear.

For many students everywhere, there are enthusiastic and committed teachers who, in spite of all difficulties, enhance and transform their lives. Teachers are heroic individuals who beat the odds and bring learning to life through passion, imagination, and determination.

One of such heroes works in a Moroccan school located in Kenitra. In the classroom, which she designed herself, she utilizes innovative methods to ensure that each child is educated, participates in a fun way, and has amusement. One of her educational approaches involves every letter of the alphabet linked to the sounds of animals and hand movements. When teaching, she speaks an expression and spells it out loud, with the help of the sound and hand movement, and students write it down. She is able to quickly spot students who struggle with the material and modify the pace of the class to get them back in the right direction. Children are attentive and interested. They take part and aren’t shy about making mistakes. This is the kind of teacher who is determined to make sure that ALL students are learning.

Technology Opens up New Opportunities

Rapid technological changes are raising the risks. Technology plays an important role in giving support to students, teachers, and the learning process in general. Technology can assist teachers in better managing their classrooms as well as provide diverse challenges to students. It can also help principals, parents, and students to communicate seamlessly. Millions of children are benefiting from the efficient use of technology (for example, through resources like studycrumb.com); however, millions more of those in the developing world aren’t.

In the field of education, which is evolving at a rapid pace, new solutions to the challenges of education are popping up all over the world. The goal is to ensure that technology becomes an enabler of equality and inclusion, not the cause of more significant disparities in opportunities. People across the world should work hard to promote the efficient and practical application of technology in education to improve learning.

Authentic Learning is Possible Only if Educational Systems are Correctly Managed

Quality education is the result of building structures that allow learning to be delivered every day in hundreds of schools to thousands of pupils. Effective reforms in education require solid policy formulation, a strong commitment from the political sphere, and a strong capability to implement. Naturally, this isn’t easy. Many nations struggle to make the best use of resources, and often higher education expenditures do not result in more education and better human capital. In order to overcome such issues, you must work across every level in the systems.

At the national level, education ministries require the most skilled experts to develop and implement evidence-based, country-specific programs. Regional or district offices require the resources and capacity to oversee learning and provide support to schools. At the level of schools, teachers need to be educated and prepared to lead and manage schools, from arranging the utilization of resources to supervising and mentoring their teachers.

Reform in Education is a Long-Term Game Well Worth Playing

The future-oriented schools are being constructed today. They are places where teachers are equipped with the necessary skills and motivation, where technology helps them deliver excellent learning experiences, and where students are taught basic skills, including social-emotional and digital competencies. These schools are secure and accessible to all. They are spaces where children and teenagers are taught with enthusiasm, rigor, and passion.

Teachers, governments, parents, as well as the international community, need to do their part to fulfill the potential of education for all students within every community, each city, and each nation.