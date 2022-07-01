Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says he is a puppet of Zambians, who elected him into the highest office in the land.

He made these remarks while speaking during the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka recently.

President Hichilema said Zambia has a share in international institutions like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, United Nations and Commonwealth adding that by working with them he is not working with foreigners.

“So we are not asking a foreigner to assist or work with us. The IMF is not a foreigner, we are shareholders. We pay money.

“The World Bank is our own World Bank. That is why we want it to work with us. We want them to work with us but tomorrow you will hear the noise’ HH is a stooge of foreigners and imperialists’.

“I am not a stooge of the IMF. I am only a stooge of you people (Zambians).

“I love to be your stooge. So let’s distinguish noise and substance. Then we should all say we should not be involved in the African Union because it is a foreign entity. Should we not be involved with the Commonwealth?

Hichilema has been accused of being a puppet of the West.

A number of opposition parties in Zambia including Socialist Party president Fred M’membe and Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba are on record calling Hichilema a puppet of the West.

Zwnews