A truck carrying 20 cattle has been involved in an accident along the Harare–Nyamapanda Highway.

The driver of the truck is luck to be alive after the accident that killed two cattle on the spot.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to give more information on what caused the accident.

Zimbabwean farmers and transporters are allowed to carry cattle from point A to point B provided they have required documentation.

In case of disease outbreaks, the Animal Health Act Chapter 19:01 that prohibit the movement of animals from disease red zones where foot-and-mouth and other diseases comes into effect.

Zwnews