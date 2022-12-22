An 8 year-old girl died after being struck by lightning as she was collecting some plates outside the house whilst it was raining.

According to police, the incident happened at Hakata Village, Murewa on 20 December 2022.

The rain season, while bringing hope and joy for farmers, also comes with tragedy across the country.

Zimbabwe is one of the world’s most lightning-prone countries: the holder of a world record in lightning-related fatalities.

During the rainy season, lightning strikes typically kill up to 100 people, mostly rural dwellers.

Zimbabwe’s high lightning incidence rate is blamed on the prevalence of granite outcrops across the country.

A study by the University of Zimbabwe showed that granite is radioactive and discharges gamma rays up to the cloud, in the process ionizing the air molecules.

Zwnews