What happened..N1 Bela Bela armed robbers gun down Zimbabwean women..COPPERBELT COACHES IMAGES Two women were shot and killed when three armed men attacked a Zimbabwe-bound bus in the Bela Bela area in Limpopo province in South Africa early Thursday morning. The incident happened inside the bus on the N1 north between Mantsole traffic centre and Kranskop toll plaza in Limpopo. One other woman was left seriously injured following the shooting. The bus was travelling from Pretoria to Harare when tragedy struck. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they were yet to make any arrest. He said further investigations were still underway.

Armed robbery leaves 2 Zimbabwe women dead: What happened

Suspects boarded the bus at Bosman pretending to be passengers and shortly after passing Mantsole traffic control on the N1 Bela Bela, they started robbing passengers.

South African police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said a group of armed robbers boarded the bus from Johannesburg en route to Zimbabwe.

They instructed the driver to stop before attacking and robbing passengers.

Mojapelo said a second vehicle stopped next to the bus and the vehicle occupants were also attacked and robbed.

The incident spotlights on South Africa’s violent crime scene which has seen buses fall prey to armed robbers.

The trend has also caught up with Zimbabwe which has also seen cases of passengers robbed on board by suspects who would have boarded the buses while pretending to be genuine passengers.