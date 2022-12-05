Ginimbi’s former wife, Zodwa “Zozo” Mkandla, has been involved in an accident while driving her Mercedes Benz G-wagonin Harare today.

In a video posted online, Zodwa can be seen making frantic calls while standing next to her car, which has been hit from behind by another car.

The other person involved has not been identified.

Zodwa’s former husband Ginimbi died in a head-on collision while driving his Rolls Royce from a birth day party. The accident killed Moana and her guests from outside the country.