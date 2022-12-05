Chiwenga took the law into his hands and punished a Chinhoyi couple for selling him fake gold worth US$24,000. The two identified in legal documents as Eric Marangarire and Mercy Maphosa got a lot more than what they bargained for when they sold 480 grams of fake gold to Chiwenga.

Court heard Chiwenga also forcibly took the couple’s four vehicles to make up for what they had done to him.

He allegedly held the couple hostage and forced them to sign agreements of sale of their four vehicles to his name in the presence of a lawyer.

The cars include a Mercedes Benz, Honda Fit, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Corolla.

Donald Chiwenga (45) has since appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to January 21 next year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleges Chiwenga purchased 480 grams of fake gold worth US$24,000 from Marangarire and Maphosa.

Court heard he only realised it was fake when he was smelting it in Kwekwe.

Infuriated by this, Chiwenga planned a pay back by putting the law into his own hands.

He will spend Christmas and New Year in custody.