Outspoken Mbizo parliamentarian Settlement Chikwinya has joined the media fraternity and the nation at large in mourning the death of veteran scribe and long-serving Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary general, Foster Dongozi.

Referring to the late scribe as Ndugu, Chikwinya said Dongozi’s demise is a great loss to Zimbabwe and media staffers from the landlocked southern African nation.

Dongozi, who had been complaining of a heart ailment breathed his last while admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in the capital Harare yesterday.

He became the third member of the Fourth Estate to be raised to the spiritual realm in less than a week.

Read Chikwinya’s condolence message below:

It is with a heavy heart that I join the Media Practitioners and fraternity at large over the passing on of Foster ‘Ndugu’ Dongozi. It is a great loss in deed to the Media and the nation at large. Foster was an instrumental member in informing and shaping the Media Narrative up to where it is today. More sadly is that the Media Industry has lost two other giant Practitioners in Charles Laiton and Tendai Ndemera in the last four days. The year continues to be a season of heartbreaks but we pray for comfort of the bereaved families and us all. Sad regards

Hon Chikwinya

Zwnews