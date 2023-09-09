0 0

CALVIN Moyo, the 21-year-old giant has been admitted to Ingutsheni Psychiatric Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he started getting aggressive and hallucinating, with fears that he was now a threat to those around him.

Speaking to the Sunday News, his distraught mother, Ms Sifiso Moyo said she was worried for her son and said he needed medication for his various conditions. She explained how he has been degenerating.

“Calvin is getting worse, it looks like this has now affected his mental well-being, we took him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was referred to Ingutsheni Hospital. He is not well at all, the doctors told us that there are some drugs he was supposed to get for the fits that he experiences and that he should have started taking them in February but because he could not get them, he keeps getting the fits and this may have caused the challenges he is experiencing now. There is hope that if he gets them, he will be better,” she said.

Ms Moyo said Calvin was experiencing violent episodes while at home last week.

“On Tuesday he was violent and wanted to beat up people, he had started on Monday night, he did not sleep at all and was saying there were people who were beating him up and trying to remove his intestines from his stomach. He was no longer coherent and kept getting worse. He even started to attack people. He was especially violent with little children as he was saying they were the ones who were ‘hurting’ him,” she said.

Ms Moyo said after realising that he was getting worse and was going to harm children around him she took him to hospital.

Ms Moyo is, however, seeking assistance to purchase his medication. He needs one month’s supply of a drug that’s costs US$70, which was prescribed by the doctor who volunteered to treat him and assess his condition.

He has not been able to buy other drugs due to financial constraints. An earlier prescription for medication by a local doctor, saw Calvin being told to secure medication which must be taken twice weekly for three months, for which Ms Moyo was charged US$68 for a month’s supply and US$1 494 for another drugs supply for three months again at a local pharmacy.

“I need funds to source the medication for the fits and I have run out of money, I paid for some of the things that were needed when he initially went to the hospital last week and now, I have run out of money, the little that I had that was for purchasing the wares I sell, was all used up and now I have nothing. I was so scared that Calvin was going to harm me or even the people around him if he remained at home so I used all the savings I had to ensure he gets treatment,” she said.

Last month Calvin fell into a fire and suffered serious burns while he was in Esiphezini and had to be admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital. Calvin was born a normal child and only started growing excessively at about 16 years after completing his Ordinary Levels, he stands at over 2.1 metres tall, 130kg in weight, and wears a size 23 shoe. For assistance, please contact Ms Sifiso Moyo on 0782852897 or this publication.

state media