0 0

United Nations Secretary-General Mr António Guterres has congratulated President Mnangagwa for winning the recent presidential election, undertaking to work closely with the Government to “accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

In a congratulatory letter to the President on Friday, Mr Guterres said he appreciated the Government’s efforts to enhance the participation of women in national governance.

“I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I look forward to the continued cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United Nations in the ongoing implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework 2022-2026 in order to accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth, gender equality, human rights and climate action in Zimbabwe.

“I take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of Zimbabwe to advance the political participation of women and to encourage you to promote gender parity in Cabinet and senior appointments.”