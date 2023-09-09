Coco Gauff becomes the youngest American to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999 The 19-year-old defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for first-career major title

Coco Gauff capitalized on the raucous and fervently supportive home crowd to secure her inaugural grand-slam championship, a remarkable achievement four years after her explosive debut at Wimbledon.

Despite a disappointing start, the match ignited in the second set, captivating an illustrious audience that included four major movie stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Diane Keaton, and Laura Dern.

American fans passionately rallied behind their young prodigy, and their cheers began to yield results after about an hour. As a revitalized Gauff steadily chipped away at Sabalenka’s early lead, each victorious game evoked such a thunderous response that it seemed to possess a tangible, almost physical intensity.

Although the initial exchanges were somewhat uncertain, Gauff progressively found her groove in the match, showcasing the qualities that have long earmarked her as a future legend. Ultimately, she sealed a remarkable comeback victory, prevailing with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.