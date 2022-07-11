A man from Mberengwa who was out on bail for rape has been remanded in prison after he came back to court on Tuesday on a fresh attempted murder charge.

Dhererai Mbire (42) of Dzingai Village under Chief Nyamhondo allegedly stabbed Innocent Chauke (40) from the same village several times in the head with a knife after the latter asked for his money.

Mbire bought meat from Chauke on credit through a beef committee and was yet to pay.

He was remanded in custody by Mberengwa Magistrate Mehluli Moyo and denied bail because of a pending rape case.

The court heard that on June 5, 2022, at around 4 pm Chauke and Mbire were at a traditional beer drink at Tendekai Hove’s homestead. Chauke asked Mbire to pay his debt, but Mbire did not like being asked in public.

He grabbed Chauke by the collar and dragged him away from the yard. He drew out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Chauke several times in the head. Chauke fell on the ground and become unconscious and he was ferried to Msume Hospital for treatment.

