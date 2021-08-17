Government has urged all teachers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 pending the opening of schools which is imminent.

Schools are now ready to open and by then teachers should have been fully vaccinated to decrease their chances of contracting and dying of Covid-19 which has killed 4 138 Zimbabweans.

To date, a total of 2 091 550 people have received their first dose of the vaccine which is being rolled out to all eligible members of the public in health centres countrywide.

Schools closed on June 4 and were set to be opened on June 28 but re-opening was postponed because of the pandemic. President Mnangagwa is yet to announce when schools will open and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says all is set for the opening of schools.

In an interview, the ministry’s spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro urged teachers to make the most of the vaccination programme before schools open.

He said a directive on those who will not be vaccinated by the opening of schools will be shared once crafted.

“The ministry strongly encourages all teachers to get vaccinated in preparation for schools opening as a measure towards preventing and managing the spread of Covid-19 in our schools. Despite the record speed at which they have been developed, Covid-19 vaccines have still been subject to the same checks, balances, and scientific and regulatory rigor as any other vaccine, and shown to be safe,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said a combination of political will, global collaboration and funding has enabled the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines, without compromising vaccine safety.

“The currently available coronavirus vaccines have been demonstrated to be safe for adults of various ages, as well as those with chronic health conditions. We therefore encourage all teachers who have not yet been vaccinated to strongly consider taking the jabs for their safety; the safety of their learners and the safety of their families and their communities,” he said.

He said the Ministry was continuing to ensure that schools are ready for learners.

