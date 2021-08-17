THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) company has again postponed this year’s exhibition edition in line with Covid-19 level four national lockdown prevention protocols.

The biggest trade show case in Southern Africa was expected to run between August 23 and 25.

This is the third time for ZITF to be postponed as it was initially supposed to be held in May. It was moved to between July 20 and 23 but was rescheduled following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

It will now run from September 21 to 24.

state media