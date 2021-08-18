President Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Zambia’s President elect Hakainde Hichilema and promised to work with him closely.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s message comes at the time his spokesperson George Charamba had labelled the Zambian President elect a sell out.

Charamba was commenting on a picture featuring Hichilema and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa tried to neutralise Charamba’s sentiments by ending the letter this way:

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem.”

Zwnews