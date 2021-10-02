President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at the National Heroes Acre to preside over the burial of National Hero Wereki Sandiyani known as Phillimon Gabela, this morning.
And the President has urged the Nation to document life-stories of this fast-diminishing generation of early fighters for purposes of National Heritage.
his tribute to the late departed, President Mnangagwa lauded the veteran for defying his disabilities to continue serving his Nation.
The decision to lay late Sandiyani at Heroes Acre, added the President, immortalises his contribution to the Liberation Struggle.
At one point, Sandiyani was captured and taken to the then notorious Mutoko JOC where he was tortured and had his legs sawed off before being displayed to a stunned public as Rhodesians hoped to overawe Zimbabweans from their quest for freedom.
