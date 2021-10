The Zimbabwe Republic P is investigating a case of unlawful termination of pregnancy in which a Bulawayo woman (20) conspired with her boyfriend (27) to terminate pregnancy.

The two visited a private doctor, who is still at large, and were given some pills, on 30 September 2021.

After taking the pills the woman’s condition deteriorated resulting in her discharging a foetus in a plastic bucket.

Police has since arrested the two suspects.

Zwnews