General Chiwenga Jets In?

The luxury jet used by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga landed in Harare on Monday morning Zimlive has reported.

ZimLive, which has been tracking the luxury jet of the retired General said, “Ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s chartered luxury jet landed in Harare this morning at 12.25AM. He was receiving treatment in India since May 19.”

The Airbus A318-112 left Dubai on Sunday and it flew past India and proceeded to Harare. Dubai.

It was being tracked on flight tracking website FlightRadar.