Hunger and Unemployment Forced Oscar Pambuka To Become A ‘Prophet’: Passion Java

Outspoken prophet Passion Java has dissed former news anchor Oscar Pambuka on his latest choice of career as a prophet.

Pambuka is now referring to himself as Prophet Oscar Pambuka after claiming to have a Damascene moment which saw him starting a ministry.

However Java said one does not simply wake up a prophet but it’s an inborn thing. He said poverty and unemployment in Zimbabwe is driving people to such extremes.

He also suggested Pambuka should try his talents in dancehall music instead.

Listen to the rest of the interview below