GENERAL Chiwenga is in hospital: Mnangagwa speaks

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is not feeling well and is currently receiving medical attention, President Mnangagwa has said.

Zanu-PF’s Second Secretary resultantly missed yesterday’s Meet the People Rally in Mwenezi.

The party’s national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, also failed to make it as she gone for a routine medical check-up following last year’s bombing incident in Bulawayo.

Addressing a well-attended rally, President Mnangagwa said the two members of the party’s presidium were receiving treatment.

“As you can see, I have only Vice President Kembo Mohadi to assist me, the other Vice President, General Chiwenga, is not feeling well. So that is why he is not with us here. We thought it would be important to officially make this announcement because these are our senior Politburo member,” said Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga was airlifted to an Indian military hospital last week.

Last week a private news publication quoting government sources said the man who toppled Mugabe in 2017 is fighting for his life with suspicions of deadly polonium poisoning.