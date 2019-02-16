ED repeals oppressive AIPPA: Why we must not celebrate

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Renowned political commentator Alex Magaisa says it is too early for the country to celebrate the repealing of the draconian law, Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) replacing it with another law, as people are yet to know if this Act’s successor would be good.

Following the announcement by government that it was repealing AIPPA the media fraternity and practitioners expressed a sigh of relief, for this law had been a thorn in their flesh. AIPPA was being abused by the government to criminalise the profession of journalism and its repeal was a welcome development, however, a political commentator warns people not to be overjoyed saying the Act’s replacement could be as bad as the AIPPA Act itself.

“Killing AIPPA is one thing. It was long overdue and keeping it on the statute books was embarrassing.

“What comes after it is far more important and we will be waiting to see it and also to subject it to scrutiny as responsible citizens ought to do,” he says.

That’s why people take the news with a huge dose of caution. They know the wisdom of the ancestors, that when you see a crocodile pulling a piece of cloth, leaving the man, it’s because the crocodile has a plan.

“Until we see the proposed replacement, there’s no cause for joy,” he adds.

Magaisa warns that those familiar with ZANU PF have learnt not to celebrate just because they found eggs in the chicken run. Experience has taught them they may not all be chicken eggs. “ZANU PF will milk the repeal of AIPPA & afterwards drop a similar or worse law. They are a deceptive lot,” goes on Magaisa.

Meanwhile, following the fall of former president Robert Mugabe, the whole world went into jubilation, only to be surprised that the person who replaced him is just as bad as Mugabe, if not worse.

Peter Nyoni is a regular reader at ZwNews, He writes from South Africa