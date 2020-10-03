Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president has mourned Bopoto Nyandoro whom he says he knew from old days fighting for the current Constitution during its formative days.

Nyandoro was once brutalised by police at some point, he won the court case against the police but, was allegedly never paid.

In his message Chamisa said; “I remember Bopoto Nyandoro of Goromonzi very well. I knew him in our NCA days fighting for a new constitution early 2000. He was a courageous man. Rest in a power gallant freedom fighter!!”

Commenting on the picture in which Nyandoro appeared being beaten by police, officer, renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said;

“This iconic picture illustrating the violent nature of Mnangagwa’s regime went global.

“In it, a policeman is beating up Monday Bopoto Nyandoro. Sadly, I have been told that he has died.

“Nyandoro won a court case against the police, but was never paid.

“May his soul Rest In Peace.”

