Barred presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s urgent chamber application to suspend the printing of the ballot pending determination of his Constitutional Court application has been recorded by the Constitutional Court.

Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jaqueline Sande has confirmed the development.

“President @Hon_Kasukuwere’s application for direct access to the constitutional court shall be heard on an urgent basis on Monday the 7th of August 2023.

“All submissions and heads of arguments to be filed by the 5th of August 2023.

“We fight on!”

Kasukuwere appealed to the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court dismissed his application citing lack of merit.

The Supreme Court did not give further explanation.

Zwnews