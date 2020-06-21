The mutilated G40, a Zanu PF cabal which was involved in a vicious succession tussle with then VP Emmerson Mnangagwa’s professed Lacoste faction during late despot Robert Mugabe’s reign, never intended to propel motormouth former First Lady Grace to the presidency, an ex-cabinet minister has claimed.

According to fugitive former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister Jonathan Moyo, the controversy-ridden Grace ‘was not (and) could not have been G40’s successor to Mugabe’.

Moyo Sunday afternoon revealed that he will, this coming Friday, publish two explanatory articles on why the long-ruling Zanu PF, in power since independence in 1980, must leave office for the betterment of hard-pressed Zimbabweans.

“Due to persistent (and) legitimate questions, which for example littered the debate on my TL today, I will publish two explanatory articles: (Firstly), Why ZanuPF must go; Friday June 26 (and Secondly), Why Grace was not (and) could not have been G40’s successor to Mugabe; Friday July 3. Don’t miss them!” Moyo wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The former minister, who was in the past widely considered to be the kingpin of alleged rigging strategies of Zanu PF, was a leading member of the G40, simplified for Generation 40.

During the twilight stages of Mugabe’s nearly four-decade iron-fisted reign, his ambitious wife Grace was believed to be eyeing the presidency with the support of G40.

Former minister Moyo and his other acolytes fled the country after the dramatic November 2017 coup that ousted Mugabe and replaced him with Mnangagwa. Other key members of the G40 cabal included Saviour Kasukuwere and Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao.

Zwnews