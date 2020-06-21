The continued surge of Covid19 related mortalities in Zimbabwe, with the sixth case recorded barely a day after the fifth one had been confirmed, has birthed fresh worries for citizens in the struggling southern African country.

On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) announced in its latest update that the country now has 489 confirmed Covid19 cases, including 64 recoveries and six deaths.

Zimbabwe had gone for 58 days since the fourth Covid19 death in former cabinet minister Sylvester Nguni’s 84-year-old mother was recorded.

The sixth Covid19 death comes after Minister of State for Midlands provincial affairs, Larry Mavhima announced the fifth death at a Zanu PF meeting in Gweru.

This has ignited fresh fears for the ravaging pandemic, particularly in a country whose health sector has been in turmoil amid acute shortages of medical drugs and perennial downing of tools by staffers in the bleeding medical sector.

According to health authorities, three new cases were recorded on Sunday and these include two returnees who traveled from South Africa and one local case.

The three new cases bring the total number of Covid19 cases to 489 in Zimbabwe.

30-year-old journalist Zororo Makamba, biological son to business tycoon James, was the first to succumb to the Covid19 pandemic in the country.

Since March 30, the country has been on a lockdown which has since been revised to an indefinite Level 2 with periodic reviews.

