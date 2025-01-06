HARARE – Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has called for “interventions for peace” in Mozambique where post-election protests have left dozens dead and led to widespread destruction of property.

Hichilema attended a virtual meeting of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security on Sunday as regional leaders pushed for a solution to the political crisis which followed disputed October 9 elections.

The Portuguese-speaking country’s highest court confirmed on December 30 that Frelimo, in power since 1975, won the presidential election.

Frelimo leader Daniel Chapo polled 65.17 percent of the vote, about 5 percentage points less than the initial results declared by the country’s electoral commission.

Chapo’s main challenger, exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, has claimed the election was rigged, and his supporters have rallied across the country triggering clashes with security forces which have left over 200 people dead, according to human rights groups.

“Mozambique’s post-election insecurity is affecting regional trade and stability,” Hichilema wrote on X after the summit ended.

“As outgoing chair, we attended a SADC Organ Troika virtual summit to address the situation. We support interventions for peace and are committed to SADC’s objectives for a peaceful and prosperous region.”

SADC was yet to issue a communique of the summit on Monday morning.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who chairs the troika, said ahead of the meeting that SADC was “ready to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges.”

She added: “We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, destruction of private property and public infrastructure. The current situation has also caused significant economic challenges on the nation, disrupted cross-border trade, and hindered the free movement of people.

“SADC stresses all parties to embrace peaceful and constructive dialogue as the preferred avenue to address grievances. Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique…”

Several foreign observer missions called for a reform of Mozambique’s voting system, citing widespread irregularities.

Chapo is set to be inaugurated on January 15, the same day Mondlane said he would also declare himself president.

In a Sunday broadcast on Facebook, Mondlane said he would return to Mozambique on January 9 as he called on his supporters to welcome him at Mavalane Airport.

“My body is available. Kill me? They can kill me but my struggle will never die. I also know that if I fall, the people’s revolt that will happen will have know comparison in the history of Mozambique or Africa, you will see something never seen before,” Mondlane said.

He accused the African Union of being “irrelevant” and SADC of being “almost pathetic” in their response to the crisis.

“Even other organisations like the European Union and countries like the United States are more sensitive than the organisations Mozambique is part of on the continent. This is not the continent Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandela dreamed of,” he said.

Outgoing Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi has called for dialogue.

Zimlive