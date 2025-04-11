Mnangagwa signs PVO Bill into law, ignores strong opposition

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is being threatened with impeachment by Blessed Geza has signed the controversial Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill (PVO Bill) into law.

The law which passed through Parliament in the past two months, seeks among other things to give the government power to control the operations of civic society organisations in the country.

So alarming is the law, that it gives the minister responsible power to suspend executives of the civic society organisations and appoint people to act in the positions.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya confirmed the issue through General Notice 620 of 2025 in the Government Gazette of 11 April 2025.

‘’The following law, which was assented to by His Excellency the President, is published in terms of Subsection 6(a) of Section 131 of the constitution of Zimbabwe,’’ he said.

Section 131 of the Zimbabwe Constitution deals with Acts of Parliament and procedures of their enactment.

Several local non governmental organisations and even those from the international community have registered their displeasure at the propose law. Some of the arguments are that the law gives too much power to the executives.

The law allows the minister to act without getting a court order first when it cokes to suspending executives of civic society organisations.

