Image- ZANU PF Info desk

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has paid the first month rent for all traders at refurbished Mbare Musika Market.

The President disclosed this after he toured the new Mbare Musika Market and handed over stalls to vendors.

The modern trading facility boasts of various amenities; stalls for traders, banking services from CBZ and BancABC, Police Post, modern ablution facilities, and Admin offices.

He presented Trader Lease Agreements and preloaded rental cards to vulnerable groups, including youth, people with disabilities, veterans and vendors, covering their first month’s rent at the new Mbare Market.

He also unveiled plaques for Phase 1 of the Mbare Musika Tradlers Market Development Project and for the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the Mbare Musika main market.

President Mnangagwa also cut a ribbon to commission public works for Phase 2.

Zwnews