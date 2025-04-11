The role of parliament in defending the constitution and national security came under the spotlight when the Deputy Senate president, Lieutenant General (Retired) Michael Nyambuya made a presentation at the Zimbabwe National Defence University in Mazowe this Thursday.

Speaking to attendees, Lt General (Retired) Nyambuya emphasised parliament’s crucial responsibility in defending the constitution, overseeing the democratic process, and ensuring national security.

“Parliament must legislate, oversee as well as represent the people.

“So Parliament’s role in ensuring that it carries out oversight on security is that it must ensure that the process of government is going smoothly, resources are allocated to ensure that security services are adequately sponsored and that government and its agencies act constitutionally within the parameters of the law so that everybody in the nation is secure.

“Parliament must also ensure that multi-party democracy policy as enshrined in the constitution is observed,” he said.

He added the legislative body is seized with the abuse of social media which has become a national security threat.

“National security is very much threatened by the abuse of social media. It’s one of the threats which is emerging all over the world, whereby there is misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, and distortion of information and it must be curbed. That is why Parliament enacted the Cyber Bill, so that we can try and control the scourge.”

Amid cyber security threats, Parliament enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act to regulate online behaviour.

ZBC