Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, says he is yet to recover his camera which was confiscated by the security forces when he was arrested.

Chin’ono claims his camera was guarded by heavily armed members of the security forces, despite it not being the gadget he used to allegedly commit the tweeting crime.

“The Mnangagwa regime left 2 State agents with AK47s on 20 July to guard my camera.

“The agents slept in my home office by force. They spent the whole night watching TV.

“To this day, I have not received my camera back although it has nothing to do with tweeting!” He says.

Chin’ono is out of prison on bail, after he was arrested for allegedly tweeting information which the state says was meant to incite public to revolt against the government.

