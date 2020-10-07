Retired Brigadier General Sambulo Ndlovu has died.

He was 65.

The tragic development was announced by Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo.

Retired Brigadier General Ndlovu whose Chimurenga name was Stanley Hlayibeni died this Tuesday at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals.

He is survived by his wife Sarah Ndlovu, 3 sons Nguquko, Vezubuhle and Prince Mahaja as well as 3 daughters Thobekile, Lindiwe and Sithulisiwe.

Funeral and burial arrangements will be carried out according to the World Health Organisation, WHO, guidelines after he succumbed to Covid-19 related illness.

-ZBC

Like 224 Dislike 28

95125

0

0

cookie-check

Rtd Brig. General in Zimbabwe dies of COVID-19

no