The Warriors of Zimbabwe fell to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by a goal to nil in CHAN opener, a match played in Younde this evening.

Consistent resolute defending from the Warriors and spectacular saves from Ariel ‘Mangoye’ Sibanda kept the game goalless till the interval.

However, the hosts came from the breather a more determined side, when Zimbabwe needed more precision upfront, which was not to be.

Commenting on the result, veteran sports broadcaster, Steve Vickers said the hosts deserved to win and implied that the Warriors lacked match fitness.

He said, his hope is that they will come back a bit fitter in the next matches.

“To be honest, Cameroon deserved the three points, they had most of the chances and they could have scored more.

“The Warriors’ next game is against Burkina Faso on Wednesday, they will be fitter after this match and are still alive in the competition, but need to do more upfront,” he said.

From Zimbabwe side, the preparation disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic and it weighed heavily on the team, as they lacked match fitness.

Zimbabwe is playing its 5th Total CHAN, a shared participation record with DR Congo and Uganda. Despite this experience in this continental tournament, the Warriors have won only three of their previous 15 matches in the competition.

-Zwnews