President Mnangagwa’s administration has thrown blundering Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri under the bus after she attacked and blamed China for being responsible for COVID-19 deaths in Zimbabwe.

While mourning the late Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba Muchinguri was recorded saying “coronavirus was caused by Chinese experiments gone wrong,” apparently blaming them for causing her friend’s demise.

The Zimbabwe Government has since distanced itself from Muchinguri’s statement and said the statement does not represent the position of the government on the matter.

