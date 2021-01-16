DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have gone off air at 947 after a yet to be identified woman accused the duo of raping her in 2011 when she was still a university student.
“@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula
Just so you know? I was a virgin when y’all did that to me.
I had to take anxiety meds to even tweet this ” the lady by Twitter name Siphelele Madikizela narrated her ordeal.
Primedia Broadcasting Suspends The Duo
This is the final statement. The spokesperson is Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Primedia Broadcasting.
“947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter”
