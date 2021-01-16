DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have gone off air at 947 after a yet to be identified woman accused the duo of raping her in 2011 when she was still a university student.

She wrote:

“@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula

Just so you know? I was a virgin when y’all did that to me.

I had to take anxiety meds to even tweet this ” the lady by Twitter name Siphelele Madikizela narrated her ordeal.