The ZRP is appealing for information which can lead to the location and arrest of the driver and owner of a Mitsubishi Canter truck which was pirating near Simon Muzenda Street (4th) on 16/11/20 at around 1530 hours.

According to the police, the motorist was picking up passengers in the middle of the road and when approached by a police officer, he ran over the police officer who died on the spot.

The driver sped off after the incident and anyone with information pertaining to this matter to report at any nearest police station.

The posting on the Force’s microblog Twitter account, said law will take its course on this reckless driver.

