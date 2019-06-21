FULL TEXT: ZIFA Dismisses Warriors Strike Reports

Zimbabwe national football governing body, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)has said that the Warriors never ventured in any industrial action as they remained focused on the match against Egypt.

This follows reports by local publications claiming that the Warriors had threatened to boycott their opening match against Egypt tonight over their unpaid USD9000 for each player.

See full statement below:

MEDIA STATEMENT

20 June 2019.

WARRIORS REMAIN FOCUSED AHEAD OF AFCON OPENING MATCH

1. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to reiterate that the Warriors have remained focused ahead of opening Group A match against Egypt on Friday (21 June 2019) .

2. Warriors have not ventured in any Industrial action or strike as reported in some social media circles.

3. ZIFA and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations.

4. ZIFA values the welfare of players and shall never abdicate from its responsibilities.

5. The opening match of the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations between Egypt and Zimbabwe will kick off at 10pm.at the giant Cairo International stadium. The match will be broadcasted by over 200 Television channels.

6. ZIFA urges all Warriors fans to rally behind the Warriors in this prestigious 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament .

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE ZIMBABWE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION:-

XOLISANI GWESELA , ZIFA COMMUNICATIONS AND COMPETIONS MANAGER