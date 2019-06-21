ZIMRA Workers Request To Pitch Accommodation Tents At Workplace…Can’t Afford US$Rentals

Things have fallen apart for Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) workers have reportedly requested management to be given permission to pitch tents at company premises as they can no longer afford to pay rent. One such request reads as follows:

My rentals are now being charged in forex and the conversion means I have to pay more than I am earning. Failure to pay the rentals by the last day of this month will result in my eviction.

I have gone around searching for alternative accommodation and the issue of the rental remains that of USD. The bottom line is I cannot afford.

To mitigate the situation and allow me to continue offering my service, I propose that you allow me to pitch up up a tent within the authority premises and stay there until I can afford to pay the requested rentals.