Patients Starving At Mnangagwa’s Rural Home Hospital

Shurugwi-All is not well in President Mnangagwa’s rural home where patients are starving with nurses and generous members of the community now donating basic food needs like sugar and cooking oil to feed critical patients at Zvamabande Rural Hospital.

Zvamabande which is the biggest rural referral hospital in Shurugwi District is a stone throw away from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zvishavane rural home and it is used by villagers from Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Chivi.

The dire food shortage situation came to light when community leaders invited Shurugwi District Administrator (DA) Langton Mupeta to come and see things for himself. Mupeta expressed shock at what he saw and hailed the nurses and the community for showing care and love.

Zvamabande hospital kitchen had one 2-liter bottle of cooking oil, 2 x 500grams packets of chunks, 2kg sugar donated by the community to feed patients when Mupeta visited.

Mupeta attributed the problems to the economic situation in the country and hailed the nurses and the community for their generosity and urged anyone who can assist to do so until the economy was back on the rails.