Former Zimbabwe Government Minister Jonathan Moyo has released the names of alleged intelligent operatives and state agents who took part in the abduction and subsequent torture of Mduduzi Mathuthu’s 22-year-old nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa.

The names released to the public include Brian “Beeman” Maguya, Samson Munyaradzi Chikadaya, Abraham Pasi, Anyway Sithole, Mungate Mungate, Fidel Murume and Tawonga Nyemba, who is also known as Togarepi Ringisai.

Recently Jonathan Moyo added the following people to the list, all of them believed to be CIO agents(Ferrets) involved in the murder attempt and torture of Muchehiwa:

Mqondisi Ncube of Gwanda;

William Manzunzu from Bikita;

Assistant Intelligence Officer Joseph “Wasu” Ndlovu from Chipinge;

Benson Mupamhadzi;

Tonderai Chiguya, the alleged driver of the hired Ford Ranger in which Muchehiwa was driven.

President Mnangagwa’s government has neither confirmed or denied the involvement of these individuals in the abduction and torture of Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Online sources, Jonathan Moyo

Like 224 Dislike 28

108874

2

0

cookie-check

Full LIST: Names of Zim CIO agents who tortured, nearly killed Tawanda Muchehiwa leaked online

no