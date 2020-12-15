Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has literally placed a camp led by former Mbizo MP Vongaishe Mupereri under the bus after he turned down the camp’s complaints of electoral malpractices in the just concluded Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) elections won by a rival camp under Moses Thandika, Zwnews reports.

Mupereri, who is also the nephew of Local Government Minister July Moyo had written to the Zanu PF Commissariat citing disgruntlement over alleged intimidation in the Kwekwe DCC elections and the ruling party had temporarily put the results on hold, waiting for Mnangagwa to decide on the electoral outcome.

But Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube told this publication that the ruling party had okayed the outcome of the Kwekwe DCC elections, barely a week after the elections were held.

“I can confirm that those who won the elections have been officially confirmed as the winners,” Engineer Mackenzie Ncube told Zwnews this morning.

The decision comes as a big blow to the Mupereri camp which previously occupied the Zanu PF Kwekwe district headquarters.

Apart from Minister Moyo, the Mupereri camp was also believed to be having the support of state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube- another blue-eyed boy to the 77-year old Zimbabwe leader.

The state security minister is a known rival of Kandros Mugabe, a key figure of the Thandika camp who triumphed against Tapiwa Muto for the position of secretary for Finance.

Zwnews

