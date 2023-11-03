GOSPEL musician Ivy Kombo and her husband, Admire Kasi have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of perjury and forgery.

ZAC Spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed Ivy Kombo and Admire Kasi’s arrest with the duo expected to appear at the Harare Magistrate courts this Thursday.

Allegations are that sometime in 2013, the co-accused graduated from the University of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom with Bachelor of Law degrees.

They, however, needed to sit for Council for Legal Education (CLE) conversion examinations to practice law in Zimbabwe.

Documents from ZACC indicate that the pair proceeded to fraudulently acquire conversion certificates without writing the required examinations after allegedly paying US$1100 to two individuals from CLE.

One of them is suspended CLE Secretary, Huggins Duri, who is already on remand.

Indications are that the forged certificate purportedly certified that the accused had written and passed eight conversion subjects.

According to ZACC, the accused went on to sign affidavits that they had written and passed CLE examinations and successfully filed applications for admission as legal practitioners at the High Court of Zimbabwe.