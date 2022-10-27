An apparently frustrated Malawian woman who could not find a job after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (BBA) at the privately-owned Exploits University in 2018, has startled social media users after she torched her degree certificate live on TikTok.

The woman, identified as Bridget Thapwile Soko, has since been punished by the varsity which awarded her the degree four years ago.

Four years after graduating, and with no employment opportunities coming her way, Soko took her frustrations to social media and recorded a video while burning the degree certificate on TikTok.

As reported by Nyasa Times, Soko took out her Exploits University BBA degree certificate, a box of matchsticks and her phone.

She then took out a coal stove and decided to get rid of her certificate. According to Soko, the degree is of no use to her since she is failing to secure a job with it or even get invited for an interview, hence her move to burn it.

While singing in her native language, Soko started the fire and burned her academic degree.

Disappointed by the graduate’s debasing move, Exploits University president Desmond Bikoko wrote a letter to Soko invalidating her academic degree.

Bikoko said the move by Soko was meant to tarnish the image of the tertiary institution.

“We have learnt with disappointment that you recorded a video clip burning a degree that we awarded you upon completion of your studies with Exploits University and posted it on social media,” partly wrote Bikoko. “It is our interpretation that you did this to disgrace and tarnish the image of the University. The University is therefore revoking the degree of business administration awarded to you. Consequently, you are no longer a graduate of Exploits University and as such your degree certificate is invalidated with immediate effect,” reads the letter.

