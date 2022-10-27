Image: Zimlive

Citizens Coalition for Change CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is on his way to Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he is visiting the jailed members of his party.

Zimlive monitoring his movement and captured him on camera while being driven to the correctional facility where CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala and other members of his party are detained.

Chamisa was previously barred, and prisons only yielded after his lawyers threatened court action against the prison authorities.

CCC Members of Parliament Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole are detained at Chikurubi on allegations of inciting public violence.

However, critics say they are being persecuted for political reasons.

Zwnews