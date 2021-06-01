Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case which occurred in Norton on 30 May 2021, in which the victim (28) was assaulted to death with an unidentified object by the suspect (25) after an altercation over sex workers.

Meanwhile, ZRP urges members of the public to resolve their disputes amicably and involve third parties where necessary.

This follows another murder incident which happened on 28 May 2021, in which a Nyanga man (39) was arrested for taking another person’s life.

The suspect struck the victim (70) with stones several times on the head accusing him of possessing goblins and bewitching him.

-Zwnews